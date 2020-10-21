Advertisement

La Vista family grows, displays giant pumpkin

Giant pumpkin on display in front of La Vista home Oct. 21, 2020
Giant pumpkin on display in front of La Vista home Oct. 21, 2020(Emily Dwire)
By Emily Dwire
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the 4th year in a row, Carl Fleming, Jr. has grown and displayed a giant pumpkin outside of his La Vista home. This year’s gourd comes in at a whopping 450 pounds, and that’s not even the heaviest he’s grown.

In 2017, Fleming got the seeds from a family friend and, every year since he and his family have enjoyed growing a giant pumpkin in their backyard.

“Since the first year I did it, it just got in my blood where I enjoy doing it,” said Fleming.

The first year he grew one, it weighed in at 680.5 pounds, winning at a contest in Pawnee City. This year’s pumpkin is the second heaviest.

In mid-April of this year the Fleming family started the pumpkin seed in a solo cup filled with dirt before putting it into the ground in mid-May.

Fleming’s kids, Layna and Bubba helped with the planting process and watered the pumpkin every day.

“It’s just fun and it’s something to do outside with family and all that,” said 11-year-old Bubba.

But the kids weren’t much help a few weeks ago when the pumpkin was to be moved from the backyard to the front yard.

That’s when Carl Fleming enlisted the help of some kind neighbors.

“Four other gentlemen helped me with a tarp. We took a few breaks on the journey from the backyard to the front yard but we made it," said Fleming through laughter. "It was a struggle so thank you neighbors for all your help!”

The pumpkin is perched on a wooden crate among other Halloween decor and has become somewhat of an attraction in the La Vista community.

“It’s nice to see the other families come and take a picture with it, it’s just real neat that they share it with us,” said Fleming.

A few days before Halloween, the family will carve the pumpkin into a jack-o-lantern. They’ll save the seeds, dry them out, and replant next year. Fleming says he’s also happy to hand out seeds to people who want to grow their own.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nebraska still has 5th-highest rate of new virus infections

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Nebraska began imposing new coronavirus restrictions Wednesday, after the number of people hospitalized due to COVD-19 remained at a record level for two straight days and the state reported 11 new deaths from the virus.

News

Neb. State Trooper injured in accident near I-80 at 144th

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Interstate 80 eastbound is experiencing lane closures near Giles Road following a crash involving the Nebraska State Patrol.

News

Handgun stolen from locked vehicle at Kawasaki

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police are searching for the person who stole a handgun out of a locked vehicle that was parked in the Kawasaki parking lot on Tuesday.

News

Intoxicated driver pulled over with unrestrained child in vehicle

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police arrested a 32-year-old man on Wednesday morning who was driving intoxicated with an unrestrained 2-year-old in the vehicle.

Latest News

News

Human remains found in Saunders County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in Saunders County on Tuesday.

News

Crime Stoppers: LPD investigating two armed robberies

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Breaking down early voting numbers

Updated: 17 hours ago
Breaking down early voting numbers

Sports

Mills embracing lead role, Thompkins named No. 2 running back

Updated: 18 hours ago
Dedrick Mills press coverage

News

Former Nebraska standout Tyronn Lue named head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW and Husker Athletics
Former Nebraska standout Tyronn Lue was named head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday evening.