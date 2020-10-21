Advertisement

Neb. State Trooper injured in accident near I-80 at 144th

Interstate 80 eastbound is experiencing lane closures near Giles Road following a crash involving the Nebraska State Patrol.
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Interstate 80 eastbound is experiencing lane closures near Giles Road following a crash involving the Nebraska State Patrol.

According to a sergeant from the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, a cruiser was struck and all traffic is being diverted to 144th Street.

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper was injured. Both he and the other driver were transported to the hospital but are expected to be OK, according to NSP.

Lanes are reopening, but expect backups.

