Advertisement

Two additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County

COVID-19 generic
COVID-19 generic(WRDW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Lancaster County, bringing the community total to 41.

The individuals were women in their 80s and 40s who were both hospitalized.

That brings the total to 17 deaths in October.

106 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, as well. The total number of cases now sits at 8,445.

Recoveries climbed to 3,723.

Overall positivity rate:

  • Lancaster County – remains at 8.9 percent
  • State – remains at 10.8 percent
  • National – remains at 7.6 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 57 with 28 from Lancaster County (five on ventilators) and 29 from other communities (three on ventilators).

For more information, check out the Lancaster County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nebraska still has 5th-highest rate of new virus infections

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Nebraska began imposing new coronavirus restrictions Wednesday, after the number of people hospitalized due to COVD-19 remained at a record level for two straight days and the state reported 11 new deaths from the virus.

News

La Vista family grows, displays giant pumpkin

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emily Dwire
For the 4th year in a row, Carl Fleming, Jr. has grown and displayed a giant pumpkin outside of his La Vista home. This year’s gourd comes in at a whopping 450 pounds, and that’s not even the heaviest he’s grown.

News

Neb. State Trooper injured in accident near I-80 at 144th

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Interstate 80 eastbound is experiencing lane closures near Giles Road following a crash involving the Nebraska State Patrol.

News

Handgun stolen from locked vehicle at Kawasaki

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police are searching for the person who stole a handgun out of a locked vehicle that was parked in the Kawasaki parking lot on Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Intoxicated driver pulled over with unrestrained child in vehicle

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police arrested a 32-year-old man on Wednesday morning who was driving intoxicated with an unrestrained 2-year-old in the vehicle.

News

Human remains found in Saunders County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in Saunders County on Tuesday.

News

Crime Stoppers: LPD investigating two armed robberies

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Breaking down early voting numbers

Updated: 18 hours ago
Breaking down early voting numbers

Sports

Mills embracing lead role, Thompkins named No. 2 running back

Updated: 20 hours ago
Dedrick Mills press coverage