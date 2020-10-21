Two additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Lancaster County, bringing the community total to 41.

The individuals were women in their 80s and 40s who were both hospitalized.

That brings the total to 17 deaths in October.

106 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, as well. The total number of cases now sits at 8,445.

Recoveries climbed to 3,723.

Overall positivity rate:

Lancaster County – remains at 8.9 percent

State – remains at 10.8 percent

National – remains at 7.6 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 57 with 28 from Lancaster County (five on ventilators) and 29 from other communities (three on ventilators).

