UNK freshman accused of raping minor

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A UNK freshman from Grand Island is in jail accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old last weekend on campus.

Antony Fallas Torres, 18, is charged with felony First Degree Sexual Assault, misdemeanor Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and misdemeanor Procuring Alcohol for a Minor.

Court records indicate the victim is 16, but do not specify gender. Records with further detail have been sealed by the court. UNK spokesperson Todd Gotulla confirmed that the incident happened Sunday at a UNK residence hall. Gotulla also said Torres is currently enrolled at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Torres was arrested Monday and is in the Buffalo County Jail on $15,000 bond. His next court appearance is Nov 5. The max penalty for First Degree Sexual Assault is 50 years in prison.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.