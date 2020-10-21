Advertisement

UNK freshman accused of raping minor

UNK freshman Antony Torres of Grand Island is charged with sexual assaulting a 16-year-old on campus
UNK freshman Antony Torres of Grand Island is charged with sexual assaulting a 16-year-old on campus(Buffalo County Detention Center)
By Mark Baumert
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A UNK freshman from Grand Island is in jail accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old last weekend on campus.

Antony Fallas Torres, 18, is charged with felony First Degree Sexual Assault, misdemeanor Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and misdemeanor Procuring Alcohol for a Minor.

Court records indicate the victim is 16, but do not specify gender. Records with further detail have been sealed by the court. UNK spokesperson Todd Gotulla confirmed that the incident happened Sunday at a UNK residence hall. Gotulla also said Torres is currently enrolled at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Torres was arrested Monday and is in the Buffalo County Jail on $15,000 bond. His next court appearance is Nov 5. The max penalty for First Degree Sexual Assault is 50 years in prison.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Feeling More Like Winter Than Fall

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Rector
Most of the days the rest of this week and early next week will feel more like winter than fall. Well below average temperatures are expected Friday through the weekend and into next week. There are some good chances of precipitation too.

News

Corrections center placed on quarantine status

Updated: 1 hour ago
Four inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Two additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Two additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Lancaster County, bringing the community total to 41.

News

Nebraska still has 5th-highest rate of new virus infections

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Nebraska began imposing new coronavirus restrictions Wednesday, after the number of people hospitalized due to COVD-19 remained at a record level for two straight days and the state reported 11 new deaths from the virus.

Latest News

News

La Vista family grows, displays giant pumpkin

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Emily Dwire
For the 4th year in a row, Carl Fleming, Jr. has grown and displayed a giant pumpkin outside of his La Vista home. This year’s gourd comes in at a whopping 450 pounds, and that’s not even the heaviest he’s grown.

News

Neb. State Trooper injured in accident near I-80 at 144th

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Interstate 80 eastbound is experiencing lane closures near Giles Road following a crash involving the Nebraska State Patrol.

News

Handgun stolen from locked vehicle at Kawasaki

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police are searching for the person who stole a handgun out of a locked vehicle that was parked in the Kawasaki parking lot on Tuesday.

News

Intoxicated driver pulled over with unrestrained child in vehicle

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police arrested a 32-year-old man on Wednesday morning who was driving intoxicated with an unrestrained 2-year-old in the vehicle.

News

Human remains found in Saunders County

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in Saunders County on Tuesday.

News

Crime Stoppers: LPD investigating two armed robberies

Updated: 10 hours ago