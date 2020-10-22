Additional COVID-19 death reported in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An additional COVID-19 death was reported in Lancaster County on Thursday, bringing the community total to 42.

The individual was a man in his 70s.

That brings the total to 18 COVID-19 deaths in October, and seven in the last four days.

There were also 81 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, bringing the total case count to 8,526.

Recoveries are at 3,750, up from 3,723 on Wednesday.

Overall positivity rate:

Lancaster County – remains at 8.9 percent

State – up from 10.8 percent to 10.9 percent

National – remains at 7.6 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 56 with 28 from Lancaster County (five on ventilators) and 28 from other communities (four on ventilators).

For more information, go to the Lancaster County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.