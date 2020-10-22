Advertisement

Additional COVID-19 death reported in Lancaster County

(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An additional COVID-19 death was reported in Lancaster County on Thursday, bringing the community total to 42.

The individual was a man in his 70s.

That brings the total to 18 COVID-19 deaths in October, and seven in the last four days.

There were also 81 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, bringing the total case count to 8,526.

Recoveries are at 3,750, up from 3,723 on Wednesday.

Overall positivity rate:

  • Lancaster County – remains at 8.9 percent
  • State – up from 10.8 percent to 10.9 percent
  • National – remains at 7.6 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 56 with 28 from Lancaster County (five on ventilators) and 28 from other communities (four on ventilators).

For more information, go to the Lancaster County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Downtown Lincoln YMCA to permanently close

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The YMCA of Lincoln announced Thursday that its Downtown YMCA location will remain closed permanently, with all programs shifting to nearby branches.

News

Omaha police find passed-out man, baby in parking lot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Police have ticketed an Omaha man found passed out in a parking lot lying next to his 1-year-old baby in frigid, rainy weather.

Forecast

Turning Cold, Snowy into the Weekend...

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Temperatures stay on the chilly side the next few days, with the cold and snowy conditions possible by late this weekend into next week.

News

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office looks for 12-year-old runaway

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Raheem Blue-Ellis, 12, was reported to have run away from his foster home in Papillion Wednesday.

Latest News

News

Lincoln man arrested for robbing gas station at gunpoint

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
Lincoln Police arrested 20-year-old Earl Hayes III, after he was seen on video robbing a southeast Lincoln gas station.

News

Man arrested for threatening another with a knife at the People’s City Mission

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
Lincoln Police arrested 25-year-old Dwayne Sylvester after he reportedly threatened to stab another man at the People’s City Mission.

News

Math, reading assessments show LPS students fell slightly behind during remote learning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
The district released data from reading and math tests taken by third through eighth graders in the fall of 2019 and the fall of 2020.

News

LPS students' reading and math scores drop slightly during pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

News

Incarcerated man facing new charges after trying to get someone to sell his drugs

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Additional charges have been brought against an incarcerated man after Lincoln Police said he tried to get someone to sell his pot and ecstasy while he was in jail.

News

La Vista family grows, displays giant pumpkin

Updated: 8 hours ago