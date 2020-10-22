As mental health issues spike, The Living Room provides safe place for those in crisis

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When the COVID-19 pandemic hit Lincoln, the number of mental health calls the Lincoln Police Department was getting jumped 150 percent.

Sgt. John Walsh said they knew they needed to do more, and partnered with the Mental Health Association of Nebraska to create a new resource called The Living Room that connects people with the resources they need when they need them.

“People are on edge, they’re lonely, they’ve been sitting in their apartments, especially with COVID and just going over and over their issues in their heads and sometimes they just need out, need to go somewhere safe where they won’t be traumatized and good things will happen,” Walsh said.

The Living Room, is complete with comfy chairs, soft light and inspirational wall-art. Not much different from a typical living room.

“We want people to be comfortable here,” Destenie Commuso, with the Mental Health Association of Nebraska said.

It’s been established for about a month, so far the Lincoln Police Department has referred one person to The Living Room.

“It’s for someone who has just had a bad day, or someone dealing with serious mental health issues and needing help, but not quite dangerous yet,” Walsh said.

Walsh said often, officers come into contact with people who aren’t breaking the law, but just need help.

“Someone who doesn’t need to go to the hospital, but needs to talk to someone right away,” Walsh said.

Now, they don’t just have to leave them with a business card and hope for the best, they can come to the Living Room inside the Honu Home at 56th and Pioneers.

“We’ll provide them with resources, peer support and then ongoing support,” Commuso said.

The service is free and completely voluntary.

“It’s really laid back, it’s calm,” Commuso said. “You can leave when you want and you can say no to things you don’t want. It’s really self driven.”

Their goal is to break the cycle of people in mental health crisis from getting the police called on them or from calling the police themselves.

“Because it’s not a crime to have mental health,” Commuso said.

Walsh said police aren’t therapists either, so aren’t always equipped to help.

“So now, instead of wondering about that person all night long, wondering if they’re going to be okay, if they’re going to reach out for help, we know they’re in good hands,” Walsh said.

Commuso said The Living Room is currently funded by the Cares Act, but they’re working on securing permanent funding.

The Living Room is only available with police referral, but the Honu Home has resources available to the public.

Call them at 402-975-2032.

