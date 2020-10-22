Advertisement

Clouds, Fog,Drizzle, Showers and Breezy Conditions Expected For Thursday

Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers(1011 Weather)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dense fog advisory in effect for the Lincoln area until 11 am this morning. Visibility could drop to less than a quarter of mile at times. Drizzle and a few scattered showers will be possible through out the morning as well. Scattered showers this afternoon and it will become breezy as a cold front will slip through the area. High temperatures in the upper 50s early this afternoon with the temperature falling to the upper 40s by late this afternoon. Southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph will become northwesterly 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Mainly cloudy with a few isolated showers this evening and blustery. Low temperature tonight will drop into the lower 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy, breezy and cold with the high around 40. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph will make feel even colder.

Freeze warning for Friday night into Saturday morning. Clearing skies expected Friday night and that means low temperatures will drop into the mid 20s. Partly Sunny and continued chilly for Saturday with the high in the lower 40s.

A strong storm system will move into the region late Saturday night and bring rain and snow to the area Sunday into early Monday morning. Accumulating snow will be possible in the Lincoln area. The question is, when will the rain snow mix become all snow. Morning flurries are possible Monday morning with clearing skies by Monday afternoon. It will be very cold on Monday with high only in the upper 20s. Very cold for Monday night with the low dropping into the mid teens. There will be a small chance for a few flurries or snow showers on Tuesday with the high in the upper 30s. Wednesday will not be as cold with the high reaching the upper 40s and a small chance for a rain shower late in the day.

