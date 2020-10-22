Advertisement

Frost previews game vs. Ohio State, announces kicking situation

On Thursday morning, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost spoke to the media before his team travels to Ohio State
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost spoke to the media on Thursday
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost spoke to the media on Thursday(KOLN)
By Dan Corey
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:55 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the last time this week, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost spoke to the media about Saturday’s game at Ohio State. A few quick notes:

- Frost said wide receiver Omar Manning has had a “few setbacks” but hopes the transfer will be ready for the Big Red soon. His status for Saturday’s game remains unknown.

- Nebraska will have a completely new kicking situation this fall. Frost announced that Connor Culp will do Saturday’s kicking. Culp is a transfer from LSU. It was also announced that William Przystup will do the punting for the Huskers. He’s a transfer from Michigan State.

- The team will be tested twice on Friday for COVID-19, once while leaving Lincoln, followed by when players and coaches arrive in Columbus.

- At wide receiver, Frost mentioned newcomers Alante Brown, Marcus Fleming, and Zavier Betts as guys he hopes can contribute on Saturday.

