Frost previews game vs. Ohio State, announces kicking situation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the last time this week, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost spoke to the media about Saturday’s game at Ohio State. A few quick notes:

- Frost said wide receiver Omar Manning has had a “few setbacks” but hopes the transfer will be ready for the Big Red soon. His status for Saturday’s game remains unknown.

- Nebraska will have a completely new kicking situation this fall. Frost announced that Connor Culp will do Saturday’s kicking. Culp is a transfer from LSU. It was also announced that William Przystup will do the punting for the Huskers. He’s a transfer from Michigan State.

- The team will be tested twice on Friday for COVID-19, once while leaving Lincoln, followed by when players and coaches arrive in Columbus.

- At wide receiver, Frost mentioned newcomers Alante Brown, Marcus Fleming, and Zavier Betts as guys he hopes can contribute on Saturday.

Nebraska is a 26.5-point underdog against Ohio State on Saturday.



Scott Frost: "I'm anxious to see their response when inevitably Ohio State makes a play or two on us... I want to see a bunch of guys that don't like that but aren't afraid of the next play." pic.twitter.com/hxHhYviY83 — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) October 22, 2020

