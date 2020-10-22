Advertisement

Incarcerated man facing new charges after trying to get someone to sell his drugs

Aaron Ward
Aaron Ward(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Additional charges have been brought against an incarcerated man after Lincoln Police said he tried to get someone to sell his pot and ecstasy while he was in jail.

LPD said on Tuesday, investigators got info that Aaron Ward, 28, who is currently incarcerated, was trying to get someone to sell drugs and a gun that were in his home.

Police say he was originally arrested on Oct. 10 on multiple charges.

Police went to the home in the 700 Block of W Washington, and during a consent search, located 29 grams of marijuana, 137 tablets of ecstasy, and a loaded 9mm handgun.

Ward was contacted at the jail and arrested with intent to deliver and possession of a firearm during a felony drug violation.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Math, reading assessments show LPS students fell slightly behind during remote learning

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
The district released data from reading and math tests taken by third through eighth graders in the fall of 2019 and the fall of 2020.

News

La Vista family grows, displays giant pumpkin

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Parents frustrated with LPS pandemic procedure changes

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Parents frustrated with LPS pandemic procedure changes

Updated: 11 hours ago
Parents frustrated with LPS pandemic procedure changes

News

Parents frustrated with LPS pandemic procedure changes

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
10/11 NOW heard from parents, teachers, and other LPS employees, all of them said they had no idea this was coming. They said this was a big enough change that they should’ve been told before the website was updated. The district says they were.

News

Fortenberry, Bolz talk COVID-19 response and policing

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry and state senator Kate Bolz are vying for Congress in the 2020 election.

News

LPS continues to expand therapy dog program

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
Lincoln Public Schools has a long-standing therapy dog program but in the last year, its been rapidly expanding as school and circumstances lend to the need for a furry, calming friend.

News

Fortenberry, Bolz talk policing and public policy

Updated: 14 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 6

News

Fortenberry, Bolz talk health care and COVID-19 response

Updated: 14 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5