Incarcerated man facing new charges after trying to get someone to sell his drugs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Additional charges have been brought against an incarcerated man after Lincoln Police said he tried to get someone to sell his pot and ecstasy while he was in jail.

LPD said on Tuesday, investigators got info that Aaron Ward, 28, who is currently incarcerated, was trying to get someone to sell drugs and a gun that were in his home.

Police say he was originally arrested on Oct. 10 on multiple charges.

Police went to the home in the 700 Block of W Washington, and during a consent search, located 29 grams of marijuana, 137 tablets of ecstasy, and a loaded 9mm handgun.

Ward was contacted at the jail and arrested with intent to deliver and possession of a firearm during a felony drug violation.

