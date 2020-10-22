Insight into judge retention on the 2020 ballot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Voters for the 2020 General Election this year will not only see presidential and congressional races on their ballots but also multiple questions about judicial retentions.

A number of judges will appear on the ballot this year, asking a simple question – “Shall Judge _____ be retained in office”.

A simple yes or no answer will be presented.

For those looking for more information about these judges, The Nebraska State Bar Association released its 2020 Judicial Performance Evaluation in mid-July.

That evaluation of all Nebraksa judges can be found here.

The evaluation is compiled from responses of over 5,000 lawyers statewide on whether a specific judge should be retained.

According to the NTSB, “Lawyers responding to the poll recommend that 100% of the 144 judges evaluated be retained on the bench. Fifty-three percent of the judges evaluated were given a 90% or higher retention approval. Fifty-one judges received an 80-89% retention approval, and eleven judges were approved 70-79%.”

