Lincoln man arrested for robbing gas station at gunpoint

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested 20-year-old Earl Hayes III, after he was seen on video robbing a Southeast Lincoln gas station.

The investigation started around midnight Thursday morning when a 25-year-old clerk at the Prairie Lake Mobile gas station called police and reported a robbery.

Hayes (Lincoln Police)

The clerk told police the suspect came into the gas station near 84th and Highway 2 and asked for a pack of Newport cigarettes and then pulled out a handgun and demanded money. The clerk gave the suspect cash and the cigarettes and the man left.

Police reviewed video and collected evidence at the store.

Then, just after 3 a.m., the manager of the gas station called police and reported that he saw a man he believed to be the suspect crossing Highway 2.

Police located Hayes huddled near the Buffalo Wild Wings in the area. Based on surveillance video, he was identified as the robbery suspect. Officers also found a large amount of cash in his pocket and a new pack of Newport cigarettes on the ground near him.

Hayes was arrested for robbery and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Police said they haven’t located the gun used in the robbery.

