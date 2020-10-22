LPS continues to expand therapy dog program

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools has a long-standing therapy dog program but in the last year, its been rapidly expanding as school and circumstances lend to the need for a furry, calming friend.

At two years old Oakley is the newest LPS therapy dog at Hartley Elementary.

“I’ve had stuffed animals, I’ve had puppets but just having the connection with I have a pet, I know what it’s like to have a pet,” said Diana Thompson, Oakley’s handler and school counselor. “It’s a conversation starter, it’s something they can make a connection with before you start a relationship.”

The district currently has 44 teams like Thompson and Oakley but in the past year its certified six new teams and continues to grow rapidly.

“It’s a staff member with a particular interest and the right temperament matched up with a dog with the right temperament,” said John Neal the Assistant Superintendent for Government Relations and General Administration. “They go through pretty extensive training as part of the certification process as well as the AKC good citizens training.”

The roles those dogs take on usually depends on their in-school handlers.

Oakley works three days a week helping with Thompsons counseling curriculum.

“Stands with me at the door in the morning greets the kid, I go into the classrooms and teach lessons on social-emotional learning,” said Thompson. “She’s helped the preschool kids learn about safety with animals as far as touching them and asking if you can pet an animal.”

Both LPS and Thompson say the need for additional therapy dogs during a school year like this one was evident.

“Everyones feeling a little more stressed under the pandemic,” said Neal. “The unconditional love provided by a pet therapy team member is something that just helps everyone.”

