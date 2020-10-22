Man arrested for threatening another with a knife at the People’s City Mission

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested 25-year-old Dwayne Sylvester after he reportedly threatened to stab another man at the People’s City Mission.

The 31-year-old victim said the altercation began when he discovered someone had stolen his clothes from his belongings stored at the People’s City Mission. The victim said he saw Sylvester wearing one of his sweatshirts and asked for it back. He said Sylvester gave the sweatshirt back to him then pulled a knife out and threatened to kill the 31-year-old.

The victim wasn’t hurt and Sylvester left on foot.

Later, police contacted staff at the Mission and they confirmed the story and that the suspect was Sylvester. Sylvester wasn’t found that day.

On Tuesday around 10:00 p.m., police contacted Sylvester near 14th and Adams on an unrelated incident.

Sylvester was arrested for terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony related to the situation at the Mission.

