Omaha police find passed-out man, baby in parking lot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have ticketed an Omaha man found passed out in a parking lot lying next to his 1-year-old baby in frigid, rainy weather.

Officers were called to the northwest Omaha parking lot Wednesday evening, where they found the unconscious 43-year-old man and his son, television station KETV reported. Police noted that it was 44 degrees outside and raining.

Officers woke the man, who stated he did not know where he was or what he had been doing. He admitted to having a PCP addiction and the he had consumed the drug that day, the officers said.

The child’s mother soon arrived at the parking lot, angry and saying the man was supposed to walk with the child to a nearby grocery store, but had been gone more than an hour and was not answering his phone.

Police left the baby in his mother’s care and took the man to a hospital. He was cited on suspicion of negligent child abuse.

