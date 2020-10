OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Raheem Blue-Ellis, 12, was reported to have run away from his foster home in Papillion Wednesday.

Raheem is a light-skinned black male, about 138 pounds, and 5′1″. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Inv. Paschall at 402-350-0572.

