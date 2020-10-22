Turning Cold, Snowy into the Weekend...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast over the next few days will have quite a few headlines as the weather pattern turns quite active. Showers and thunderstorms, a hard freeze, as well as the coldest temperatures of the fall season are all going to be possible through the weekend and into early next week.

For Thursday, a warm front is trying to lift north through the area and just along and north of that boundary we’ve seen cloudy, foggy, and drizzly conditions across much of the area. Through the afternoon, we’ll continue to see clouds and fog with the potential for showers and thunderstorms as a cold front sweeps through the area. An isolated strong to severe storm remains possible across extreme southeastern parts of the state. Temperatures with the warm front trying to lift north through the area and the cold front then sweeping across the state will range anywhere from the 30s in the west, to near 80° in Falls City.

A warm front trying to lift north into the state will lead to temperatures on Thursday in the 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, and perhaps even the lower 80s. (KOLN)

Low temperatures into Friday morning are expected to fall into the 20s and low 30s across the area - prompting another Freeze Warning for south central and southeastern sections of the state - including Lincoln and Lancaster County.

Freeze Warnings are in place for Thursday night into Friday morning as overnight lows are expected to fall into the mid 20s to low 30s across south central and southeastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Colder weather is then expected for everyone on Friday with breezy north winds behind the cold front. High temperatures will stay about 20° below average and only reach the 30s to low 40s with wind chills in the 20s and 30s through the day.

Colder temperatures are expected for everyone on Friday with highs in the 30s to low 40s. (KOLN)

A widespread hard freeze is then expected Friday night into Saturday morning as temperatures statewide will fall into the teens and 20s. If it hasn’t already, it will most certainly put an end to the growing season across central and eastern Nebraska.

Saturday will be another cold day with highs in the 40s and 50s across the state with partly sunny skies. Another storm system is expected to sweep through the area Saturday night into Sunday bringing increasing rain chances Saturday evening with rain turning to snow or a rain-snow mix into the day on Sunday with the coldest day of the season expected to finish the weekend.

Below average temperatures are expected to headline the forecast for Saturday with highs anywhere from the upper 30s to lower 50s across Nebraska. (KOLN)

Sunday will easily be the coldest day of the fall season so far as temperatures only reach the upper teens, 20s, and 30s statewide. (KOLN)

Accumulating snow is expected to impact the state beginning Saturday night into the day on Sunday, then into Sunday night and into early on Monday. Make sure you keep an eye on the forecast as at this time, most areas across the state will have a chance to pick up several inches of snow late this weekend and into early next week.

By Monday morning, temperatures are forecast to fall into the single digits, teens, to around 20° to start the day - easily the coldest morning we’ll have seen so far this fall.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.