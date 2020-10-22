Walters follows in family’s footsteps

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As Lincoln East gears up for the playoffs, Noah Walters says he’s not too surprised with how this season’s turned out. The junior has passed for more than 2,100 yards and 23 touchdowns so far this year and is looking for more.

“It’s fun when we get everyone involved because previously I know we’ve been a run heavy offense but being able to run and throw the ball is a lot for the defense to handle and fun for our offense,” said Walters, who’s older brother, Carson, also was a quarterback for East.

