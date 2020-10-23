Cold and Blustery Friday. Snow Still Possible For Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be a chilly and blustery start to our Friday. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s with wind chill values in the upper teens to lower 20s at times. Mostly cloudy skies for this morning with some afternoon sunshine possible. North wind at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph at times, especially this morning. There is a Freeze Warning for tonight as high pressure moves through the region. We should have partly cloudy skies tonight and the lows dipping into the lower to mid 20s. This will be the first hard or killing freeze of the season for the Lincoln area.

Saturday will start of cold with some sunshine. Partly cloudy in the afternoon and still chilly, but not as windy. Highs in the mid 40s with a southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph. Snow showers will be possible after midnight Saturday night.

Sunday will be cloudy, colder with snow possible through out the day mixed with some rain at times. It does look like Lincoln could see some accumulating snow Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. Heaver snow is anticipated for portions of central and western Nebraska. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 30s for the Lincoln area with a gusty northeast wind. Temperatures will plummet into the upper teens Sunday night into Monday morning.

A few flurries or lingering snow showers possible Monday morning, cold and blustery. It will be very cold on Monday with the high only in the upper 20s, average high is in the lower 60s. Low temperatures will drop into the mid teens by Tuesday morning. There will be a chance for flurries or a snow shower on Tuesday with the highs in the mid 30s. It won’t be as cold for Wednesday and Thursday, but still well below average. Highs both days will be in the upper 40s to around 50. Both days are expected to be dry.

Please stay up to date with the latest developments and forecasts with the potential winter storm on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.