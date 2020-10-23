Advertisement

Confederate monument removed from Madison County, Alabama, courthouse

By WAFF staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - A Confederate monument is no longer standing in front of the Madison County Courthouse in downtown Huntsville.

Law enforcement began blocking off the area surrounding the statue around 11 p.m. Thursday. The monument was officially taken down around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

After years of protests, the issue was reignited this spring amid nationwide protests over racial inequality. After several months of back and forth between the Huntsville City Council and Madison County Commission, the decision was apparently made within the past couple of weeks.

As news of the removal spread online, a handful of people came to Courthouse Square to witness the moment in person.

Joretha Wright told us “I’m speechless, literally speechless. It’s an amazing time for our culture and for people of all colors. I’m excited that I’m able to watch this event happen during this time.”

The monument was relocated to Maple Hill Cemetery, a few blocks away.

The City of Huntsville issued a press release on the monument removal Friday morning. City Administrator John Hamilton commented on the removal process within the update.

“We started mobilizing overnight to make as much progress as possible before businesses opened in the morning and traffic resumed,” said Hamilton. “We hope to complete the move in one day, but our primary focus is on safely and securely moving the monument.”

Madison County Commissioners have been working since June to find a lawful way to move the statue. Mayor Tommy Battle and the Huntsville City Council offered the City’s assistance to secure a suitable location and presented a historic area in the cemetery as an alternative where many Civil War soldiers are buried.

Copyright 2020 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump: Sudan to join UAE, Bahrain in recognizing Israel

Updated: moments ago
|
By DEB RIECHMANN and MATTHEW LEE
The deal, which would deepen Sudan’s engagement with the West, follows Trump’s conditional agreement this week to remove the North African nation from the list of state sponsors of terrorism if it pays compensation to American victims of terror attacks.

National

White House Halloween event Sunday tweaked for coronavirus

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Extra precautions have been added to the spooky celebration.

National

Presidential candidates have civilized final debate

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
Candidates put the gloves away for the last presidential debate of 2020.

News

Nebraska, Maine could play pivotal role in presidential race

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nebraska will never be mistaken for a swing state given that it hasn’t supported a Democratic presidential candidate since 1964, but if the race is close this fall, the state could have a key role in choosing the next president.

Latest News

National

Madison County, Alabama, Confederate monument comes down Friday morning

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
Law enforcement began blocking off the area surrounding the statue around 11 p.m. Thursday. The monument was officially taken down around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

National

Walmart sues US in pre-emptive strike in opioid abuse battle

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
Walmart filed a lawsuit saying that the Justice Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration are blaming the company for the government’s own lack of regulatory and enforcement policies to stem the crisis.

News

Woman arrested after string of thefts at local stores

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police cited a woman on six counts of theft after she stole cash and other items from purses at local stores.

National Politics

Trump, Biden frame closing appeals for sprint to election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The coronavirus was a central topic for both candidates on Friday as Trump headed to Florida and Biden prepared to address the topic in Delaware.

News

LPD: Lincoln woman rams officer with wheelchair during arrest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
Lincoln Police arrested 40-year-old Kimberly Kennedy on three warrants and several charges after she called police to her home near 21st and A street Thursday morning.

National

Veggie burgers are still burgers, EU lawmakers rule

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The European Parliament said that so-called veggie burgers, soy steaks and vegan sausages can continue to be sold as such in restaurants and shops across the union.