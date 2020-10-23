Emergency crews on scene of deadly crash north of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle rollover crash just north of Lincoln Friday around 1:50 p.m.

The crash happened at Arbor Road and N. 27th Street, north of I-80.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, one person was killed and multiple people were taken to the hospital. The condition of those hospitalized is unknown at this time.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

