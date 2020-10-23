Advertisement

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop to permanently close

Oct. 23, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After eight years of business, a taco spot in downtown Lincoln is closing for good.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop announced Saturday, Oct. 24 will be their last day.

The restaurant said it hopes to be back in the future.

“Fuzzy’s was known as a place that all were accepted, a relaxed environment, and fun times for all. We will miss you Lincoln but we will be back in the future.”

The store is holding a 50 percent off select merchandise sale Friday and Saturday.

