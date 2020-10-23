Advertisement

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

(KOLNKGIN)
By Bryan Shawver
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for events to enjoy this weekend and into next week, look no further than the list of Friday Fast Facts compiled by the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Dixie’s Tupperware Party

Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 2 and 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.; $14-$40

More info: HERE

Food Truck Showdown (RESCHEDULED to Nov. 5)

Don’t miss the inaugural Food Truck Showdown. Nick, from Muchachos and Sara, from Rutabagas will be going head to head in a PLANTS vs. MEAT showdown, seeing who can sell the most dishes and raise the most for their selected charity. Nick and Sara will be featuring a menu item that will ONLY be available at this event. DJ $pencelove will be spinning the tunes, there will be outdoor seating available and they encourage everyone to wear masks and socially distance when possible.

Thursday, Nov. 5 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Items for purchase

More info: HERE

Barks and Boos with Uplifting Paws

Looking for safe, family-friendly Halloween fun? Then come to the first Annual Barks and Boos Halloween Event! Uplifting Paws is hosting an event for the whole family, including your four-legged pals! Barks and Boos will allow children to trick or treat with their dogs and play some games!

Saturday 4 to 8 p.m.; $5 per child and $5 suggested donation

More info: HERE

Inaugural Corn Cup

The Lincoln Stars will compete in the inaugural Corn Cup, a six-game tournament against the Omaha Lancers and the Tri-City Storm. This weekend the Lincoln Stars will be facing off against the Storm on Friday night and then will take on the Lancers on Saturday night. The team with the most points after six games played will take home the Corn Cup to signify USHL supremacy in the state of Nebraska!

Friday and Saturday 7:05 p.m.; Tickets start at $15

More info: HERE

Harry Potter Brunch

You and your family have been invited to come over to Wilderness Ridge for the Harry Potter Brunch. Please enter through the main entrance and use platform 9 3/4 where you will meet the Hogwarts Express. juggles are frowned upon, but they are welcome on this special occasion if you may so possess one.

Sunday 9-1 p.m.; $24.95 per person, free for children 4 and under

More info: HERE

