H.S. Football Scoreboard (Thursday, Oct. 22)
Highlights and scores from Thursday night’s first round action
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 76, Thayer Central 36
Nebraska Christian 24, Hemingford 14
Tri County 1, Southern 0 (Forfeit)
Allen 46, Johnson-Brock 20
Cross County 56, Clarkson/Leigh 6
Dundy County Stratton 58, Anselmo-Merna 18
Falls City Sacred Heart 60, Fullerton 14
Humphrey St. Francis 74, Niobrara/Verdigre 6
Kenesaw 52, Palmer 16
Lourdes Central Catholic 54, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 34
Medicine Valley 34, Garden County 14
Osceola 52, Pender 0
Pawnee City 59, Lewiston 7
Pleasanton 46, Mullen 24
Sandhills/Thedford 68, Axtell 22
St. Mary’s 56, Sandhills Valley 18
Stanton 81, EMF 28
Wynot 46, Winside 20
