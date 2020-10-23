Advertisement

H.S. Football Scoreboard (Thursday, Oct. 22)

Highlights and scores from Thursday night’s first round action
Weeping Water hosted Freeman on Thursday
Weeping Water hosted Freeman on Thursday
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HS Football Scoreboard (Thursday, Oct. 22)

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 76, Thayer Central 36

Nebraska Christian 24, Hemingford 14

Tri County 1, Southern 0 (Forfeit)

Allen 46, Johnson-Brock 20

Cross County 56, Clarkson/Leigh 6

Dundy County Stratton 58, Anselmo-Merna 18

Falls City Sacred Heart 60, Fullerton 14

Humphrey St. Francis 74, Niobrara/Verdigre 6

Kenesaw 52, Palmer 16

Lourdes Central Catholic 54, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 34

Medicine Valley 34, Garden County 14

Osceola 52, Pender 0

Pawnee City 59, Lewiston 7

Pleasanton 46, Mullen 24

Sandhills/Thedford 68, Axtell 22

St. Mary’s 56, Sandhills Valley 18

Stanton 81, EMF 28

Wynot 46, Winside 20

