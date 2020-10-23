Advertisement

Judiciary Committee hears NDCS update

His yearly report for 2020 outlines an overcrowding emergency, staffing issues, and a lack of transparency when it comes to COVID-19.
His yearly report for 2020 outlines an overcrowding emergency, staffing issues, and a lack of transparency when it comes to COVID-19.(Ellis Wiltsey)
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the first time in a while, we’re hearing publicly from NDCS Director Scott Frakes.

This time in a hearing in front of state senators, testimony Thursday included everything from COVID-19 to staffing to the potential for new facilities to be built to aid with overcrowding.

Director Frakes said Thursday NDCS currently has 19 inmates who are positive for COVID-19 and 232 who have recovered.

So far, two male inmates have died from COVID-19.

Facilities like the Nebraska State Penitentiary remain on emergency operations due to the ongoing pandemic.

“Shifted from an emergency need driven simply by staff vacancies to a combination of true vacancies and roster vacancies due to the virus,” said Frakes. “If it weren’t for the pandemic the pen would have returned to a 16-hour operational day sometime this summer.”

Director Frakes says like many operations around the county COVID-19 is difficult to mitigate but said that overcrowding, specifically in places like housing units, is not helping fight the spread.

Another topic discussed at length, a proposed 1,600-bed NDCS facility.

When asked about the possibility Doug Koebernick, the Inspector General of the Nebraska Correctional System advised against it.

“A facility that large would probably need 400 to 500,” said Koebernick. “That’s a lot of people and we don’t have those people right now.”

Director Frakes says the facility is needed.

Saying in the next ten years at least half of the units at the State Penitentiary will be obsolete.

With five high-security units designed to hold 400, which usually hold anywhere from 700 to 750 is the first to go.

“Unless a complete remodel and gut and rebuild of the high-security units, all five of those, they don’t have ten years left in them,” said Frakes.

Director Frakes says while the facility is still in the hypothetical stages NDCS would be looking at areas potentially near the Omaha metro, which would give them a larger pool of applicants to staff it.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘This is our number one priority': USPS prepared for the increase in mail-in voting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
The U.S. Postal Service is making election mail its top priority this election season.

News

Focusing on teachers’ mental health & wellness

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
Research shows due to stress from the job, one in three educators leave after five years.

News

U.S. Postal Service not expecting issues with mail-in voting.

Updated: 3 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

Forecast

Turning Cold, Snowy into the Weekend...

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Temperatures stay on the chilly side the next few days, with the cold and snowy conditions possible by late this weekend into next week.

Latest News

News

As mental health issues spike, The Living Room provides safe place for those in crisis

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit Lincoln, the number of mental health calls the Lincoln Police Department was getting jumped 150 percent.

News

Insight into Nebraska judge retention on the 2020 ballot

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Voters for the 2020 General Election this year will not only see presidential and congressional races on their ballots but also multiple questions about judicial retentions.

News

Downtown Lincoln YMCA to permanently close

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The YMCA of Lincoln announced Thursday that its Downtown YMCA location will remain closed permanently, with all programs shifting to nearby branches.

News

Additional COVID-19 death reported in Lancaster County

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
An additional COVID-19 death was reported in Lancaster County on Thursday, bringing the community total to 42.

News

Omaha police find passed-out man, baby in parking lot

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Police have ticketed an Omaha man found passed out in a parking lot lying next to his 1-year-old baby in frigid, rainy weather.

News

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office looks for 12-year-old runaway

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Raheem Blue-Ellis, 12, was reported to have run away from his foster home in Papillion Wednesday.