Lincoln officials update DHM

The LLCHD kept the COVID-19 Risk Dial at high risk on Oct. 23.
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials updated the community on upcoming changes to the City’s Directed Health Measure at a briefing on Friday.

The current DHM will expire on Oct. 31. The new DHM will be in effect from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30. New changes to the rules will include the following:

  • Gathering limitations have have changed to be in line with the State DHM. Indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people or 50% of occupancy, whichever is greater. Outdoor gatherings are limited to 10 people, or 75% of capacity, whichever is greater.
  • Both indoor or outdoor events are not to exceed 10,000 people.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 142 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 8,668. The number of deaths in the community remains at 42.

The COVID-19 Risk Dial Remains at high risk.

October has seen the greatest number of COVID-19 deaths so far, with 18 deaths reported this month. This accounts for 43% of all deaths reported so far.

