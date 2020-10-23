Lincoln officials update DHM

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials updated the community on upcoming changes to the City’s Directed Health Measure at a briefing on Friday.

The current DHM will expire on Oct. 31. The new DHM will be in effect from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30. New changes to the rules will include the following:

Gathering limitations have have changed to be in line with the State DHM. Indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people or 50% of occupancy, whichever is greater. Outdoor gatherings are limited to 10 people, or 75% of capacity, whichever is greater.

Both indoor or outdoor events are not to exceed 10,000 people.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 142 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 8,668. The number of deaths in the community remains at 42.

The COVID-19 Risk Dial Remains at high risk.

October has seen the greatest number of COVID-19 deaths so far, with 18 deaths reported this month. This accounts for 43% of all deaths reported so far.

