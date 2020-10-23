Advertisement

LPD: Lincoln woman rams officer with wheelchair during arrest

Kennedy
Kennedy(Lincoln Police)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested 40-year-old Kimberly Kennedy on three warrants and several charges after she called police to her home near 21st and A Streets Thursday morning.

Kennedy called police because she said people left their property and dogs in her home after she let them stay there and they hadn’t come back to get them.

Officers called Animal Control to take the dogs. While they were at her home, they ran Kennedy’s name through their system and found she had three outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said when officers told Kennedy she had warrants, she said she was aware and became combative.

Spilker said Kennedy, who uses a wheelchair, then rammed the officer’s legs with her wheelchair causing him to fall to the ground. As he fell, his arm hit the edge of a step causing a bruise.

Then, Kennedy threw her body out of the wheelchair and onto the officer. A second officer came to help him and they both struggled to arrest Kennedy for several minutes.

Kennedy, was eventually taken into custody uninjured. She was arrested for her three warrants, as well as third degree assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and failure to comply.

The officer had to be treated at a local hospital for a deep tissue bruise.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nebraska, Maine could play pivotal role in presidential race

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nebraska will never be mistaken for a swing state given that it hasn’t supported a Democratic presidential candidate since 1964, but if the race is close this fall, the state could have a key role in choosing the next president.

News

Woman arrested after string of thefts at local stores

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police cited a woman on six counts of theft after she stole cash and other items from purses at local stores.

News

Omaha police say 2 people killed in Interstate 80 crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Two people have been killed in a crash in southwest Omaha, police said.

News

Lincoln Police create new mental health program called The Living Room

Updated: 2 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 6

Latest News

News

Big Ten set to begin 2020 football season

Updated: 3 hours ago
The 2020 Big Ten football season begins this week after the coronavirus pandemic delayed games nearly two months.

News

Judiciary Committee hears NDCS update

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Friday Fast Facts: What's up this weekend - 1011Now

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

10/11 This Morning's Good News Friday - 1011Now

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Bryan Shawver
Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau