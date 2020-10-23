LPD: Lincoln woman rams officer with wheelchair during arrest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested 40-year-old Kimberly Kennedy on three warrants and several charges after she called police to her home near 21st and A Streets Thursday morning.

Kennedy called police because she said people left their property and dogs in her home after she let them stay there and they hadn’t come back to get them.

Officers called Animal Control to take the dogs. While they were at her home, they ran Kennedy’s name through their system and found she had three outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said when officers told Kennedy she had warrants, she said she was aware and became combative.

Spilker said Kennedy, who uses a wheelchair, then rammed the officer’s legs with her wheelchair causing him to fall to the ground. As he fell, his arm hit the edge of a step causing a bruise.

Then, Kennedy threw her body out of the wheelchair and onto the officer. A second officer came to help him and they both struggled to arrest Kennedy for several minutes.

Kennedy, was eventually taken into custody uninjured. She was arrested for her three warrants, as well as third degree assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and failure to comply.

The officer had to be treated at a local hospital for a deep tissue bruise.

