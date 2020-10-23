Nebraska season opener Saturday vs. Ohio State | Online pre-game show at 10:30AM

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Cornhuskers begin an abbreviated 2020 season on Saturday when the Huskers travel to Columbus, Ohio, to take on the fifth-ranked and defending Big Ten champion Ohio State Buckeyes.

Nebraska’s season opener at Ohio State will be televised by FOX with kickoff set for 11 a.m. CT (Noon in Columbus). Our 10/11 N-Report pregame show begins at 10:30 a.m. live in the video player above. (Will appear beginning at 10:25 a.m.) Join the live show via our 1011 News facebook page to chat with Kevin Sjuts, Dan Corey and Nicole Griffith about the upcoming game.

Nebraska, which is playing its latest season opener in more than 125 years, is scheduled to play a nine-game, conference-only schedule. NU will take on all six Big Ten West opponents in addition to crossover contests with Big Ten East opponents Ohio State and Penn State. The ninth game will be part of “Big Ten Champions Week” where all seven Big Ten games will be cross-divisional matchups between teams in similar standings in the East and West divisions, including the Big Ten Championship Game.

Saturday’s season opener marks Nebraska’s first game in 330 days, dating back to Black Friday last year. The stretch of 330 days without a game is the second-longest in school history, trailing only the 331 days between the 1892 and 1893 seasons. Saturday’s game also pits two of college football’s historical powers against each other. Nebraska and Ohio State are two of the seven college football programs who have won 900 games, and Saturday’s contest will be just the eighth meeting in college football history between 900-win programs.

Ohio State defeated Nebraska 48-7 in Lincoln last year, but the Huskers were competitive in their last trip to the Horseshoe. In 2018, Nebraska led by five at halftime before falling 36-31 to the eighth-ranked Buckeyes. That game marks the last time Ohio State has trailed at any point in the second half at home.

Scott Frost begins his third season as Nebraska’s head coach on Saturday. Frost, the 2017 national coach of the year, is 9-15 in his first two seasons with nine losses by seven or fewer points, including eight by five or fewer points.

