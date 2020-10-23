Omaha police say 2 people killed in Interstate 80 crash

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two people have been killed in a crash in southwest Omaha, police said.

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday at I-80 West and I Street, police said. The crash occurred when a westbound sedan barreled into a jersey barrier along Interstate 80, left the roadway and became airborne before hitting an overhead sign located on an interstate off-ramp.

Police said the driver of the car, 42-year-old Antonio Tate, and a passenger, 53-year-old Leland Reams, died at the scene. Both of the men were from Omaha.

Two lanes of the off-ramp were closed for about two hours following the crash.

