President Trump making campaign stop in Omaha
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - President Trump is planning an Omaha campaign stop Tuesday evening, just one week before Election Day.
He is expected to speak at the Make America Great Again Victory Rally at 7:30 p.m. at Tac Air. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.
Those wishing to attend may only register up to two tickets per mobile number per event. Tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
