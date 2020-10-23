Advertisement

‘This is our number one priority': U.S.P.S. not concerned with increase in mail-in voting

Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The U.S. Postal Service doesn’t want you at home to worry about your mail-in ballot getting lost this year. Officials said even with the higher number of mail-in ballots this year, it’s still a small percentage of their daily mailing total.

According to the U.S. Postal Service data, it sends out 433 million pieces of mail a day. For this upcoming general election, it expects to have 2% of all mail be designated for mail-in ballots this election season. Lincoln postmaster Kerry Kowalski said the postal service is actively sending ballots back to the Lancaster County Election Commission Office with less than two weeks until Election Day.

“We’re nearing the point where we’re over 50,000 ballots that we’ve returned to the election commission,” Kowalski said. Lancaster County currently has just over 200,000 registered voters. As of Thursday, this means around 25% of registered voters in Lancaster County had their ballot sent back to the election commission office.

Kowalski said, “We’re taking additional steps to make sure that every ballot that comes through the postal service is properly handled postmarked and delivered to the election commission on time.”

Some of those steps, according to Kowalski, include additional audits to make sure operations are clear and offering employees more overtime. Kowalski said it’s never usually a problem getting people to work overtime as employees tend to volunteer for it.

“What we’ve told our employees is this is our number one priority to make sure all of these ballots get delivered," Kowalski said. The U.S. Postal Service also said it will use additional resources which may include extra transportation and delivery and collection trips to satisfy any unforeseen demand.

Kowalski said, "We just want people to rest assured that there’s not going to be a problem with us getting those ballots delivered on time.”

Kowalski recommends mail-in voters send ballots early. He said Oct. 27th is a good deadline to set for mail-in ballots, but if you send it Oct. 30-31st, it should still get to your election commission office.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Focusing on teachers’ mental health & wellness

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
Research shows due to stress from the job, one in three educators leave after five years.

News

U.S. Postal Service not expecting issues with mail-in voting.

Updated: 53 minutes ago
10/11 NOW at 5

Forecast

Turning Cold, Snowy into the Weekend...

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Temperatures stay on the chilly side the next few days, with the cold and snowy conditions possible by late this weekend into next week.

News

As mental health issues spike, The Living Room provides safe place for those in crisis

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit Lincoln, the number of mental health calls the Lincoln Police Department was getting jumped 150 percent.

Latest News

News

Insight into Nebraska judge retention on the 2020 ballot

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Voters for the 2020 General Election this year will not only see presidential and congressional races on their ballots but also multiple questions about judicial retentions.

News

Downtown Lincoln YMCA to permanently close

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The YMCA of Lincoln announced Thursday that its Downtown YMCA location will remain closed permanently, with all programs shifting to nearby branches.

News

Additional COVID-19 death reported in Lancaster County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
An additional COVID-19 death was reported in Lancaster County on Thursday, bringing the community total to 42.

News

Omaha police find passed-out man, baby in parking lot

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Police have ticketed an Omaha man found passed out in a parking lot lying next to his 1-year-old baby in frigid, rainy weather.

News

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office looks for 12-year-old runaway

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Raheem Blue-Ellis, 12, was reported to have run away from his foster home in Papillion Wednesday.

News

Lincoln man arrested for robbing gas station at gunpoint

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
Lincoln Police arrested 20-year-old Earl Hayes III, after he was seen on video robbing a southeast Lincoln gas station.