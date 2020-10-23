‘This is our number one priority': U.S.P.S. not concerned with increase in mail-in voting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The U.S. Postal Service doesn’t want you at home to worry about your mail-in ballot getting lost this year. Officials said even with the higher number of mail-in ballots this year, it’s still a small percentage of their daily mailing total.

According to the U.S. Postal Service data, it sends out 433 million pieces of mail a day. For this upcoming general election, it expects to have 2% of all mail be designated for mail-in ballots this election season. Lincoln postmaster Kerry Kowalski said the postal service is actively sending ballots back to the Lancaster County Election Commission Office with less than two weeks until Election Day.

“We’re nearing the point where we’re over 50,000 ballots that we’ve returned to the election commission,” Kowalski said. Lancaster County currently has just over 200,000 registered voters. As of Thursday, this means around 25% of registered voters in Lancaster County had their ballot sent back to the election commission office.

Kowalski said, “We’re taking additional steps to make sure that every ballot that comes through the postal service is properly handled postmarked and delivered to the election commission on time.”

Some of those steps, according to Kowalski, include additional audits to make sure operations are clear and offering employees more overtime. Kowalski said it’s never usually a problem getting people to work overtime as employees tend to volunteer for it.

“What we’ve told our employees is this is our number one priority to make sure all of these ballots get delivered," Kowalski said. The U.S. Postal Service also said it will use additional resources which may include extra transportation and delivery and collection trips to satisfy any unforeseen demand.

Kowalski said, "We just want people to rest assured that there’s not going to be a problem with us getting those ballots delivered on time.”

Kowalski recommends mail-in voters send ballots early. He said Oct. 27th is a good deadline to set for mail-in ballots, but if you send it Oct. 30-31st, it should still get to your election commission office.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.