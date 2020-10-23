Advertisement

Woman arrested after string of thefts at local stores

(MGN image)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:22 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police cited a woman on six counts of theft after she stole cash and other items from purses at local stores.

LPD said between Oct. 20 and Oct. 22 there were seven reported instances of purses being stolen from shopping carts at Super Saver, HyVee, Walmart, and Target.

Security footage shows the suspect taking the purses from carts, stealing items, then returning the purse to the store, claiming she found it.

Officers were able to get a license plate number from a vehicle the woman left in after one of the thefts, leading them to Kandra Lairmore, 33.

She was cited for six counts of theft.

“As the holiday season approaches, be aware of where your belongings are while shopping. Keep your purse/wallet/phone on your person as you shop or keep it within sight at all times. Also, be aware of items left in vehicles while you are shopping. If you visit multiple places and leave shopping bags in your vehicle make sure they are kept out of sight and lock your cars,” Lincoln Police said.

