Chot wins third State Cross Country Championship, Lincoln East claim girls team title

(KOLNKGIN)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln North Star senior Liem Chot won his third NSAA State Cross Country championship with a first-place finish at Kearney Country Club on Friday. Chot won the Class A Boys race with a time of 15 minutes, 37.9 seconds. Chot held of Gabriel Hinrichs of Elkhorn South for the title.

Fremont won the Class A Boys team championship with five runners placing in the top 17. Owen Wagner and Nolan Miller finished with :01 of each other with Wagner placing seventh and Miller eighth, respectively.

Led by sophomore Izzy Apel, Lincoln East won the Class A girls team title. Apel had a top 10 finish by completing the race in 19 minutes, 15.47 seconds. The Spartans' championship performance also included Kylie Muma, Peyton Svehla, Berlyn Schutz, and Jenna Muma.

Lincoln Southeast’s Brianna Rinn took silver in the individual race.

Other local champions include: Seward (Class B Girls), Milford (Class C Boys), Payton Davis (Aquinas, Class C Individual champion), Aquinas (Class C Boys), McCool Junction (Class D Girls).

