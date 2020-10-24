Advertisement

Dozens visit the Railyard for first Husker game

Dozens visit the Railyard for the first Husker game of the year.
Dozens visit the Railyard for the first Husker game of the year.(Jared Austin)
By Jared Austin
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Right before kickoff today, all of the available tables in the railyard were taken. While it’s a large group of people, Lincoln’s DHM’s still put limits on how gamedays will look this year which includes the number of tables available

Husker fan Hank Massey said, “I’m so excited I didn’t think it was going to happen at all but I mean it’s here and I’m ready to go.” Although it was a little colder Saturday than most opening games, Husker fans made their way to the Railyard in small groups.

Dylan Jasperson was just one person attending the Railyard and said he wasn’t just celebrating the Huskers' first game of the year.

“It’s actually kind of my birthday weekend," Jasperson said. "So just celebrating my birthday and just be out and have fun.”

Husker fans were able to have some fun early Saturday as the Huskers scored a touchdown early in the first to take a 7-0 lead. Although it was short-lived, having fun and staying safe is what some Husker fans say the Railyard has to offer.

“We thought about watching it at a friend’s house," Massey said. "But a lot of us feel more comfortable just being outside and not as exposed to the virus.”

Outdoor seating for Lincoln’s DHM’s is limited to 75% for outdoor capacity. Railyard employees spaced out tables evenly and security did make people sit down if standing. This is because people are only allowed to stand if people are ordering food or a drink, using the restroom or playing a game, according to DHM’s.

Massey said, “The Railyard seems pretty safe it’s obviously really spread out and the first game day, you’ve got to be somewhere for it.”

Although the new rules for husker games might take some getting used to, Husker fans are ready for more of them in the railyard. Some fans at the Railyard said they are looking forward to next week when the Huskers take on Wisconsin in the first home game of the season.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Snow and Record Cold Expected Sunday into Early Next Week...

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Cold and snowy weather expected this weekend.

News

GAME DAY: Ohio State defeats Huskers, 52-17

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW and Nebraska Athletics
Nebraska lost to Ohio State 52-17 in the Huskers’ long-awaited 2020 season opener.

News

One killed in Gage County house fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Filley Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire at 24738 South 162 Rd at around Midnight on Saturday.

News

Driver arrested for motor vehicle homicide following fatal crash

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol and Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a driver following a fatal crash in north Lincoln Friday afternoon.

Latest News

News

Collin Miller compares how Huskers played Saturday as opposed to last year

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

Frost comments on Husker's performance against OSU

Updated: 21 hours ago

High School

Sports Overtime: Week 9 (Oct. 23)

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Highlights and scores from Week 9 of the high school football season (Oct. 23).

Forecast

First taste of winter expected this weekend

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Cold and snowy weather expected this weekend.

News

Local Boy Scouts struggle to sell popcorn without door-to-door sales

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT

News

LPS acknowledges more timely communication needed, shares positivity rates

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
Since Aug. 12, more than 2 percent of LPS staff members have tested positive for coronavirus.