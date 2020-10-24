Dozens visit the Railyard for first Husker game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Right before kickoff today, all of the available tables in the railyard were taken. While it’s a large group of people, Lincoln’s DHM’s still put limits on how gamedays will look this year which includes the number of tables available

Husker fan Hank Massey said, “I’m so excited I didn’t think it was going to happen at all but I mean it’s here and I’m ready to go.” Although it was a little colder Saturday than most opening games, Husker fans made their way to the Railyard in small groups.

Dylan Jasperson was just one person attending the Railyard and said he wasn’t just celebrating the Huskers' first game of the year.

“It’s actually kind of my birthday weekend," Jasperson said. "So just celebrating my birthday and just be out and have fun.”

Husker fans were able to have some fun early Saturday as the Huskers scored a touchdown early in the first to take a 7-0 lead. Although it was short-lived, having fun and staying safe is what some Husker fans say the Railyard has to offer.

“We thought about watching it at a friend’s house," Massey said. "But a lot of us feel more comfortable just being outside and not as exposed to the virus.”

Outdoor seating for Lincoln’s DHM’s is limited to 75% for outdoor capacity. Railyard employees spaced out tables evenly and security did make people sit down if standing. This is because people are only allowed to stand if people are ordering food or a drink, using the restroom or playing a game, according to DHM’s.

Massey said, “The Railyard seems pretty safe it’s obviously really spread out and the first game day, you’ve got to be somewhere for it.”

Although the new rules for husker games might take some getting used to, Husker fans are ready for more of them in the railyard. Some fans at the Railyard said they are looking forward to next week when the Huskers take on Wisconsin in the first home game of the season.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.