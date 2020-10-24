Advertisement

Driver arrested for motor vehicle homicide following fatal crash

29-year-old Travis Loseman
29-year-old Travis Loseman(Lancaster County Department of Corrections)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:14 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol and Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a driver following a fatal crash in north Lincoln Friday afternoon.

At approximately 1:53 p.m. Friday, emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle rollover crash at north 27th street and Arbor Road, in north Lincoln. As troopers arrived on scene, they discovered one deceased person, who had been ejected from the vehicle. The deceased passenger has been identified as Justin Stotts, 28, of Lincoln. Another passenger, Jared Landry, 36, of Lincoln, was transported to Bryan Medical Center West Campus with non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigation shows that the Ford Explorer was westbound on Arbor Road when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times and ejecting Stotts from the vehicle. It was determined that the driver, Travis Loseman, 29, of Lincoln, was impaired by alcohol at the time of the crash.

Loseman was arrested and lodged in Lancaster County Corrections for felony motor vehicle homicide-DUI and driving under suspension. The investigation remains ongoing.

