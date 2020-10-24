Sjuts’ Slant: Nebraska vs. Ohio St.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Following Nebraska’s 52-17 loss to Ohio State, 1011 NOW Sports Director Kevin Sjuts shares some thoughts about the game.

SJUTS' SLANT

-It was a win. Not on the scoreboard, but the fact the Nebraska football played in 2020. Its what the Huskers wanted. And its what they got.

-What a start to the game for the Huskers! On the opening drive, the Huskers go 75 yards in 4 plays. Nebraska led the 5th-ranked team in the country not even 2:00 into the game. No intimidation out of Scott Frost’s team.

-Empty stadiums are a weird sight. Especially college football cathedrals like Ohio Stadium.

-The targeting rule needs to be rewritten. Deontai Williams and Cam Taylor-Britt were ejected. You could argue neither were malicious hits. Williams, while the more vicious hit, was not helmet-to-helmet. He intentionally led with the shoulder. But by definition he “launched” at the offensive player.

-Loved the 2-quarterback system. Scott Frost never said Martinez and McCaffrey would be on the field at the same time, but you got the sense it’d happen. I can only imagine Scott Frost and Matt Lubick drawing up plays for Martinez and McCaffrey over the extended off-season.

-Good on Scott Frost admitting fault for the Huskers' delay of game penalty near the end of the 2nd half. Delay of game should never happen at the start of the drive. There must’ve been some miscommunication on the play call or personnel.

-The defense played with the “no fear of failure” mantra the coaches emphasize. The unit flew around and was very aggressive.

-More Wan’Dale Robinson. The sophomore wideout only touched the ball six times.

-Austin Allen must love playing at Ohio Stadium.

-Think Kade Warner has a nice mustache? Hope you caught a glimpse of Logan Smothers on the sideline.

-Jack Stoll left the game with a knee injury. I hope he’s okay. Jack is a great, friendly, playful guy. And have you heard he has a mullet?

-All hail the I-Formation. The Huskers used it multiple times. On one occasion, Dedrick Mills lined up at fullback and Wan’Dale Robinson was the tailback. We saw some traditional option plays out of the I-Formation, too. A feeling of the 1980s in 2020.

-Justin Fields can sling it. His throwing strength is overlooked. Fans seem to be fixated on his athleticism and speed, but his passing ability is top-notch. Heisman Trophy contender.

-One game is a small sample size, but this Huskers team is much improved from the 2019 outfit. The talent seems to be better. And it seems to fit the Frost’s system better.

-See you in Week 2. Its going to be strange walking into Memorial Stadium without the streets lined with fans and vendors.

