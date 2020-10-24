Snow and Record Cold Expected Sunday into Early Next Week...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln has only had measurable snowfall in the month of October 14 times since snowfall records began in 1948, but this weekend we’ll likely see number 15 as accumulating snow and very cold conditions will headline the forecast for Sunday into Monday and even into Tuesday of next week.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in place across almost the entire state as a long duration snow event and blustery north winds will lead to wintry conditions beginning Saturday night, through the day on Sunday, and lingering into the day on Monday as well.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories cover nearly the entire state beginning Saturday evening and lasting through Monday morning. (KOLN)

Many areas have different start times and end times for their weather alerts, but for northern and western Nebraska these winter weather alerts go into place starting Saturday evening and Saturday night, for southern and southeastern Nebraska, winter weather advisories go into effect starting Sunday morning. For Lincoln, our Winter Weather Advisory is in place from 10 AM Sunday to 10 AM Monday.

Snow is already underway as of Saturday evening across far northern and western sections of the state and snow showers will continue to push south and east across the state Saturday night and into Sunday morning with some moderate to heavy snow possible at times. For Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska, snow is expected to really pick up and begin Sunday through the morning hours, with the heaviest snow expected to come through Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening. Snow showers will then linger into the area through Monday morning even as the low pressure system responsible for much of our wintry weather dives south into the southern plains. Upper level energy from the jet stream will keep the potential for some bands of moderate to heavy snow in the forecast through Monday morning. Snow should come to an end completely across the state by Monday afternoon and Monday evening.

Heavy snow is expected across parts of western Nebraska Saturday night into the day on Sunday with lighter snow amounts for southern and southeastern sections of the state. (KOLN)

The snowfall forecast hasn’t changed much with the heaviest snow expected across parts of western Nebraska where Winter Storm Warnings are in place. These areas could see 6″ to 10″ of snow through the day on Sunday, with snow coming to an end Sunday night into early on Monday. For central and eastern sections of the state - including the Tri-Cities and Lincoln - lighter snow amounts are expected with 2″ to 5″ of snow possible. Again for southern and southeastern Nebraska, snow should begin in earnest on Sunday morning and will potentially last through Monday morning. As always, some locally higher amounts could be possible. Travel during will be difficult at times starting Saturday night into Sunday and even into Monday morning due to snow and some areas of blowing snow leading to reduced visibility.

Unfortunately we won’t only be dealing with snow over the next few days, but the potential for record to near record cold from Sunday afternoon into Tuesday morning of next week. Temperatures will be BITTERLY cold as a cold high pressure system settles into the area beginning Monday evening, which should clear out skies and leave us with mainly clear conditions Monday night, Tuesday, and Tuesday night. Clearing skies combined with a bitterly cold air mass and fresh snow on the ground will likely lead to some parts of the state not only seeing daily record low temperatures, but potentially seeing all time record low temperatures for the month of October.

Temperatures by Sunday afternoon will be falling into the teens, 20s, and 30s across the state and will feel even colder with blustery north winds expected. (KOLN)

Temperatures will be bitterly cold Monday morning with lows falling below zero in parts of western Nebraska and into the teens and low 20s for eastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Record to near record cold is expected on Monday with high temperatures in the upper teens to upper 20s for most. (KOLN)

Record cold temperatures are possible for many locations Tuesday morning with lows in the single digits to lower teens for most of Nebraska. (KOLN)

Cold conditions will continue into the day on Tuesday with temperatures 20° to 30° below average. (KOLN)

Wednesday and the second half of next week into next weekend will trend warmer, with highs reaching near 60° by Halloween next Saturday.

