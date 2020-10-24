Advertisement

One killed in Gage County house fire

(WIBW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FILLEY, Neb. (KOLN) - The Filley Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire at 24738 South 162 Rd at around Midnight on Saturday. Upon arrival, firefighters found a fully involved house fire.

Three individuals were occupying the house at the time of the fire. Two occupants were able to self-evacuate and were flown to CHI St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln, both are in critical condition. The third occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene. The identities of the victims are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Gage County Attorney has ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death of the deceased. State Fire Marshal Investigators have determined the fire was accidental as a result of a propane leak within the house.

Responding agencies included Filley Fire Department, Beatrice Fire Department, Beatrice Rural Fire Department, Adams Fire Department, Tecumseh Fire Department, Gage County Sherriff’s Office, Burchard Fire Department, Pawnee County Ambulance Service, StarCare Medical Service, LifeNet and the Gage County Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

GAME DAY: Nebraska vs. Ohio St.

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW and Nebraska Athletics
Nebraska’s season opener Saturday at Ohio State will be televised by FOX with kickoff set for 11 a.m. CT (Noon in Columbus).

News

Driver arrested for motor vehicle homicide following fatal crash

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol and Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a driver following a fatal crash in north Lincoln Friday afternoon.

High School

Sports Overtime: Week 9 (Oct. 23)

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Highlights and scores from Week 9 of the high school football season (Oct. 23).

Forecast

First taste of winter expected this weekend

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Cold and snowy weather expected this weekend.

Latest News

News

Local Boy Scouts struggle to sell popcorn without door-to-door sales

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

LPS acknowledges more timely communication needed, shares positivity rates

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Since Aug. 12, more than 2 percent of LPS staff members have tested positive for coronavirus.

News

Boy Scout troops struggling to sell popcorn without door-to-door sales

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
Normally, at this time of year, Boy Scouts would be going door to door selling the popcorn that funds so many of their activities throughout the year.

News

President Trump making campaign stop in Omaha next week

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
President Trump is planning an Omaha campaign stop Tuesday evening.

News

Emergency crews on scene of deadly crash north of Lincoln

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
NSP said one person was killed and multiple people were taken to the hospital.

News

Lincoln officials extend DHM to Nov. 30

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jacob Elliott
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials updated the community on upcoming changes to the City’s Directed Health Measure at a briefing on Friday.