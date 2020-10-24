One killed in Gage County house fire

FILLEY, Neb. (KOLN) - The Filley Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire at 24738 South 162 Rd at around Midnight on Saturday. Upon arrival, firefighters found a fully involved house fire.

Three individuals were occupying the house at the time of the fire. Two occupants were able to self-evacuate and were flown to CHI St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln, both are in critical condition. The third occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene. The identities of the victims are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Gage County Attorney has ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death of the deceased. State Fire Marshal Investigators have determined the fire was accidental as a result of a propane leak within the house.

Responding agencies included Filley Fire Department, Beatrice Fire Department, Beatrice Rural Fire Department, Adams Fire Department, Tecumseh Fire Department, Gage County Sherriff’s Office, Burchard Fire Department, Pawnee County Ambulance Service, StarCare Medical Service, LifeNet and the Gage County Attorney’s Office.

