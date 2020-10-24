Two-car accident leads to vehicle rollover

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A two-car accident at Cotner St. between Randolph Street and “J” Street lead to a vehicle rollover. According to Lincoln Police, the incident occurred at around 4:29 p.m. on Saturday.

According to witnesses, a black sedan passed a white SUV, struck a tree, started rolling, and went airborne. The sedan rolled over and landed in front of the white SUV it had just passed. The driver of the SUV slammed on their brakes and hit the sedan.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

