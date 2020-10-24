Advertisement

Two-car accident leads to vehicle rollover

Two-car accident at Cotner between Randolph and "J" has sent one to the hospital.
Two-car accident at Cotner between Randolph and "J" has sent one to the hospital.(Jared Austin)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A two-car accident at Cotner St. between Randolph Street and “J” Street lead to a vehicle rollover. According to Lincoln Police, the incident occurred at around 4:29 p.m. on Saturday.

According to witnesses, a black sedan passed a white SUV, struck a tree, started rolling, and went airborne. The sedan rolled over and landed in front of the white SUV it had just passed. The driver of the SUV slammed on their brakes and hit the sedan.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

