City of Lincoln street condition update

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The City of Lincoln updated citizens to the winter operations in Lincoln due to the weekend snowfall.

According to officials 10 City crews began treating arterial bridges with anti-ice brine and granular salt pre-wet with brine at noon.  At 4 p.m., 20 City crews will begin applying granular salt pre-wet with brine to arterial streets. 

This evening, crews will expand material spreading operations to bus and school routes.  Traffic Management will monitor weather conditions and crews will remain on patrol overnight.  Drivers should be alert slick spots now and during the morning commute, especially on untreated areas.

A National Weather Service Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from until 10 a.m. Monday.  Light icing and snow accumulation up to three inches are possible.

Please stay informed on the status of winter operations in Lincoln.  Additional information is available on the City website at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.  For more information, call the Traffic Management Center at 402-441-7644.

