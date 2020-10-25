Advertisement

GPAC football scoreboard (Oct. 24)

Week six of NAIA football play, and there were a handful of GPAC action games across the state.
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Week six of NAIA football play, and there were a handful of GPAC action games across the state.

One victorious team was Midland with a dominant 55-27 win over Jamestown. Concordia lost at home to Dordt 41-14, Doane fell to Northwestern 35-14 on Senior Night and Briar Cliff tops Hastings 27-18.

Concordia, Midland and Doane sit fourth, fifth and sixth in GPAC standings respectively.

