Lincoln police responds to arson at 12th Street apartment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a report of arson at an apartment building near the 3200 block of S.12th Street on Sunday.

LPD was called at around 12:30 a.m. after 30-year-old Trent Burgess lit his apartment on fire. According to LPD, Burgess caused around $200,000 in damages.

Burgess was caught and arrested for first-degree arson.

