Lincoln police responds to arson at 12th Street apartment
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a report of arson at an apartment building near the 3200 block of S.12th Street on Sunday.
LPD was called at around 12:30 a.m. after 30-year-old Trent Burgess lit his apartment on fire. According to LPD, Burgess caused around $200,000 in damages.
Burgess was caught and arrested for first-degree arson.
Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.