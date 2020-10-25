Advertisement

Weekend snow coats northern and western Nebraska

Pink lines means the road is completely covered by snow. Blue lines means the road is partially covered.
Pink lines means the road is completely covered by snow. Blue lines means the road is partially covered.(Nebraska 511)
By 10/11 NOW and Jacob Elliott
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Much of Nebraska woke up to snow-covered roads on Sunday. While many of the roads in southeast Nebraska have yet to be affected, northwest Nebraska is pretty well coated.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in place across almost the entire state as a long duration snow event and blustery north winds will lead to wintry conditions through the day on Sunday, and lingering into the day on Monday as well.

I-80: North Platte Exit 177:

Roadway is partially covered with ice

I-80 in both directions: Roadway is partially covered with ice. Between Exit 101: US 138; Big Springs;Julesburg (24 miles west of the Ogallala exit) and Exit 199: NE 56D Link; Brady (19 miles east of North Platte). The roadway is partially covered with ice. Look out for icy bridges(Nebraska 511)

I-80: Kimball East:

Roadway is completely covered with snow

I-80 in both directions: Roadway is completely covered with snow. Between Wyoming State Line (Pine Bluffs) and Exit 76: NE 17F Link; Lodgepole (16 miles east of Sidney). The roadway is completely covered with snow. Expect blowing snow.(Nebraska 511)

US 26: Hwy 26 W of Scottsbluff:

Roadway is completely covered with mixed snow ice or slush.

US 26 in both directions: Roadway is completely covered with mixed snow ice or slush. Between Wyoming State Line (near Henry) and Road 48 (near Lewellen). The roadway is completely covered with mixed snow ice or slush.(Nebraska 511)

NE 2: Ellsworth:

Roadway is completely covered with mixed snow ice or slush.

NE 2 in both directions: Roadway is completely covered with mixed snow ice or slush. Between US 385; County Road 65 (Alliance) and Abbott Road (12 miles west of Hyannis). The roadway is completely covered with mixed snow ice or slush. Look out for drifting snow on the roadway. Expect blowing snow.(Nebraska 511)

For Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska, snow is expected to really pick up and begin Sunday through the morning hours, with the heaviest snow expected to come through Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening. Snow showers will then linger into the area through Monday morning even as the low pressure system responsible for much of our wintry weather dives south into the southern plains. Upper level energy from the jet stream will keep the potential for some bands of moderate to heavy snow in the forecast through Monday morning. Snow should come to an end completely across the state by Monday afternoon and Monday evening.

With such heavy snow, the Nebraska Department of roads reminds drivers to drive carefully to their destinations. Likewise, they wish for drivers to be mindful of snow plows while driving.

For additional road safety information, check out the Nebraska 511

