Advertisement

Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that  131 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County on Sunday, bringing the community total to 8,877.  The number of deaths in the community remains at 42.

Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell.  If you have symptoms, please get tested.  Testing is now open to all Lancaster County residents by appointment only.

The testing process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com.  Drive through test sites include:

  • Bryan Health: Former Graham Tire Store, northeast corner of 19th and “O” streets.
  • CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., northwest corner of the mall.  Test Nebraska’s hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

The COVID-19 Risk Dial is at “Elevated Orange,” indicating a high risk of the virus spreading.  Residents are advised to follow these recommendations to protect themselves and others:

  • Limit activities outside the home, unless for work, school, medical care, or food.
  • Work from home when possible.
  • Stay at least six feet from anyone outside the home.
  • Face masks should be worn by those over two years old when indoors and when unable to physical distance.
  • Avoid large gatherings.
  • Attend small gatherings and events only with modifications such as physical distancing, face masks, etc.
  • Follow CDC Travel Guidelines available at cdc.gov.

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City of Lincoln street condition update

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The City of Lincoln updated citizens to the winter operations in Lincoln due to the weekend snowfall.

News

Weekend snow coats northern and western Nebraska

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW and Jacob Elliott
Much of Nebraska woke up to snow-covered roads on Sunday. Check out how it may affect your travels.

News

Lincoln police responds to arson at 12th Street apartment

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jacob Elliott
Lincoln Police responded to a report of arson at an apartment building near the 3200 block of S.12th Street on Sunday.

Forecast

Weather Alert Day: Record cold, snow expected Sunday into early next week

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Cold and snowy weather expected this weekend.

Latest News

News

Two-car accident leads to vehicle rollover

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A two-car accident at Cotner St. between Randolph Street and “J” Street has sent one to the hospital.

News

Snow and record cold expected Sunday into early next week

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln has only had measurable snowfall in the month of Oct. 14 times since snowfall records began in 1948, but this weekend we’ll likely see number 15 as accumulating snow and very cold conditions will headline the forecast for Sunday into Monday and even into Tuesday of next week.

News

Matt Farniok-Thoughts on the run game

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

GAME DAY: Ohio State defeats Huskers, 52-17

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW and Nebraska Athletics
Nebraska lost to Ohio State 52-17 in the Huskers’ long-awaited 2020 season opener.

News

Dozens visit the Railyard for first Husker game

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
Dozens of Husker fans visited the Railyard for the first game of the year.

News

One killed in Gage County house fire

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 1:05 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Filley Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire at 24738 South 162 Rd at around Midnight on Saturday.