Weather cancels 20th Anniversary Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 20th Anniversary Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Lincoln event was canceled due to weather concerns on Sunday.

This year’s event was supposed to be a drive-thru to keep things safe because of COVID-19 concerns.

Although it was canceled, event organizers tell 10/11 NOW donations are greatly needed right now and there are still ways for people to get the important information they were going to be giving out.

“We can’t see a decline in the support for the research, the patient programs, the things that are making the difference in lives of the patients,” said Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Lincoln, Christine Bleich.

They already have next year’s event planned for October 24.

There are ways that you can still make donations or pick up survivor gift bags:

Cornhusker Bank, 6100 Apples Way, Lincoln NE

Monday, Oct. 26, from 3 – 5 PM

Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 11 AM – 2 PM

(Please park on the south end of the west parking lot row on the south side of the building. Please don’t park in the area directly in front of the bank entrance.)

-or-

Lincoln Laminating, 5633 S 49th St, Lincoln, NE

Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 5 – 7 PM

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.