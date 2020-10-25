Advertisement

Winter arrives early

A dynamic winter weather system is bringing snow, some of it heavy, freezing drizzle and January-like cold to Nebraska on this late-October weekend.
A dynamic winter weather system is bringing snow, some of it heavy, freezing drizzle and January-like cold to Nebraska on this late-October weekend.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A dynamic winter weather system is bringing snow, some of it heavy, freezing drizzle and January-like cold to Nebraska on this late-October weekend. Far-northern and far-western parts of the state have reported between 6-and-14″ of snow while much of southern Nebraska has seen only spotty freezing drizzle and little-to-no snow into early Sunday evening.

As our storm system continues to spin away in the southwestern US upper-level lift is expected to increase Sunday night and into early Monday morning and that is when the Lincoln-area will see its best chance accumulating snow. Right now weather model numbers for “potential” snowfall have diminished a bit with updated forecast estimates of 1 to 3″ of snow for Lincoln most of that coming after dark Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Lows Sunday night will fall to around 20°. Periods of light snow could continue into early Monday afternoon with patchy freezing drizzle mixed in at times. High temperatures will only reach the mid-to-upper 20s on Monday and a north wind of 12-to-25 mph will make it feel even colder.

As skies clear Monday night, record cold overnight lows are possible as Lincoln drops into the low-to-mid teens. Tuesday looks mostly sunny but still unseasonably cold with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s. Another fast-moving-but-much weaker weather system dives across the region Wednesday night and Thursday, bringing with it a small chance for light rain or light snow. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will return to the 40s. For Friday-Saturday-Sunday, a drier-and-milder weather pattern is expected with plenty of sunshine and afternoon readings returning to the 55-to-60° range.

More of a trick-than-a-treat...as winter-like weather has overtaken the entire region on this late-October weekend. Areas of snow...patchy freezing drizzle and very cold temperatures will make it feel more like Christmas-time rather than the week before Halloween...and that's "scary".

