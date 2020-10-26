Additional COVID-19 death reported in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Health officials reported an additional COVID-19 death in Lancaster County on Monday, as well as 102 new cases.

The individual was a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized.

The total number of cases now sits at 8,979.

Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:

Recoveries: up from 3,862 to 3,922

Overall positivity rate:

Lancaster County – up from 8.9 percent to 9 percent

State – remains at 11.2 percent

National – remains at 7.6 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 51 with 31 from Lancaster County (four on ventilators) and 20 from other communities (two on ventilators).

