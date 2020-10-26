Advertisement

Bus crash at Eagle Hallow Haunts

Eagle Hallow Haunts
Eagle Hallow Haunts(Cass County Sheriff)
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAGLE - Cass County Sheriff’s Office said a bus crash took place at Eagle Raceway on Friday night sending two people to the hospital.

Sheriff’s deputies located a school bus taking part of Eagle Hollow Haunts, in the middle of the raceway with front left damage.

The bus driver, 57-year-old Mikel Jones of Lincoln, was driving as part of the attraction, but took a turn too close and struck the wall.

A sheriff’s office press release says that the impact with the wall jarred Jones from his seat. He was able to get back to the seat in an attempt to stop the bus.

One of the passengers on the bus, a 17-year-old juvenile from Omaha, was also injured.

Eagle Fire and Rescue transported both to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln, NE.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

