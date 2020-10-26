City deploys 20 crews to treat streets

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Twenty city crews were deployed to treat arterial streets and bridges with granular salt pre-wet with brine Sunday night.

According to the city of Lincoln’s press release, material spreading operations will expand to include bus and school routes after midnight. Traffic Management will monitor weather conditions and crews will remain on patrol overnight.

10/11 Weather Team has declared a Weather Alert Day for Sunday into Monday morning. Lancaster County is in a winter weather advisory until 10 a.m. Monday. Drivers should be ready for slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

Additional information is available on the City website at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.

