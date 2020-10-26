Advertisement

Congressional Candidate exposed to COVID-19, remains under quarantine

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Congressional Candidate Senator Kate Bolz has been exposed to COVID-19 after her fiancé, Lancaster County Board Chair Sean Flowerday, tested positive. The two are under quarantine and doing well.

“Health care has been my number one priority in this campaign for this very reason: Everyone deserves to be able to access the health care they need when they need it. We are grateful to the public health officials, doctors, and nurses who have helped us. As we have done throughout the campaign, we will follow best practices to prevent the spread of the virus, and we continue our work serving you and Nebraska’s health care system,” said Bolz.

“I’m proud of the Lincoln/Lancaster County Public Health Department’s response to Covid-19 and to my specific case,” said Flowerday. “Please, for the health of your loved ones and our community, wear your mask, wash your hands, and practice social distancing.”

Flowerday was confirmed positive on Monday. Bolz is awaiting test results.

Bolz continues to campaign virtually, while quarantining at home, along with numerous volunteers, staff members, and supporters to win the election for Congress in Nebraska’s First District.

