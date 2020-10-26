Advertisement

Election Commissioner’s Office to be open extended hours for early voting

.
.(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively announced on Monday that the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office will be open additional hours for early voting in advance of the Nov. 3 General Election.

The Election Office, which is located at 601 North 46th St., Lincoln, will be open during the following times from Tuesday, Oct. 27 through Monday, Nov. 2:

Tuesday, Oct. 27 – 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 28 – 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29 – 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30 -- 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31 – 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 2 – 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Anyone having any questions may call the Election Office at (402) 441-7311.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LPS says potential COVID-19 spread found in schools

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Public Schools cited four cases including nine individuals potentially traced to LPS buildings.

News

Affidavits filed in effort to recall Lincoln Mayor, four council members

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The group LNK recall is behind the effort to recall the multiple city officials.

News

Adrian Martinez on teammate's compatibility

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Husker Press Conference

News

Scott Frost on missing Husker tradition

Updated: 1 hour ago
Husker Press Conference

Latest News

Forecast

Turning from snow to record to near record cold

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Decreasing clouds and very cold through Monday afternoon and evening and staying cold through early this week.

News

Scott Frost on the need to beat Wisconsin

Updated: 2 hours ago
Husker Press Conference

Sports

Scott Frost on protecting QBs and the ball

Updated: 2 hours ago
Husker Press Conference

News

Scott Frost: Wisconsin knows who they are

Updated: 2 hours ago
husker presser

NReport

Frost, Huskers look ahead to Week 2 match-up against Wisconsin

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Following a 52-17 loss in its season opener, the Huskers look forward to their Week 2 match-up with Big Ten West foe Wisconsin.

News

Nebraska vs. Northwestern game time announced

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Nebraska Football team’s week three game vs. Northwestern will be Nov. 7 with an 11 a.m. kickoff.