Election Commissioner’s Office to be open extended hours for early voting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively announced on Monday that the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office will be open additional hours for early voting in advance of the Nov. 3 General Election.

The Election Office, which is located at 601 North 46th St., Lincoln, will be open during the following times from Tuesday, Oct. 27 through Monday, Nov. 2:

Tuesday, Oct. 27 – 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 28 – 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29 – 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30 -- 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31 – 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 2 – 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Anyone having any questions may call the Election Office at (402) 441-7311.

